COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The College Station Police Department is asking for help from communities across Texas to help locate a missing teen. The Odessa Police Department is also helping to spread the word, saying the girl has ties to West Texas.

15-year-old Hannah Joan Vandiver was last seen around 5:40 p.m. on December 3, 2022, in the 700 block of Scott and White Drive in Brazos County. She’s described as 5’0″ tall, and weighs approximately 150 pounds. Vandiver has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe the teen is “in danger of death or serious injury”. Anyone with information is asked to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.