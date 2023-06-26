MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter’s teenaged friend. Bradly Paulk, 45, has been charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to an affidavit, on May 7, an investigator with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted after a 16-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. In a forensic interview, the teen said she’d been visiting a friend on May 6, when the friend’s father, identified as Paulk, allegedly got her “drunk” and began running his hands over her body. The teen said things escalated when Paulk pulled down her shorts and began to rub himself against her.

The teen said she couldn’t move during the incident because she panicked and “froze”. The teen said she was “sticky” after the assault, felt “unclean” and wanted to harm herself because she felt like she was the one at fault. Once she sobered up, the girl said she sent her boyfriend a message and asked him to pick her up- that’s when she reported the situation to authorities. A SANE exam later found the presence of semen on the teen, according to the affidavit.

Paulk was arrested on a warrant on June 15 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $150,000.