ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family members of 16-year-old Jr Diaz are asking for help to raise money for funeral expenses after the teen was killed in a shooting at an Odessa apartment complex that left several others injured.

Diaz was visiting from North Carolina when he was killed on June 29.

“We have lost a beautiful, loving, caring and joyful family member. We are asking for any donations to be able to lay him to rest peacefully. At this time, we ask for a lot of prayers for family and friends. It would mean a lot for our family going through this…thank you guys for any help, even if it is just a share. He was taken to soon,” said Laura Aldaco in a Gofundme post.

If you’d like to help with expenses, you can donate here.

Around 9:32 p.m. on the 29th, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a call of shots fired and a gunshot victim at the Carriage House Apartments, located at 4306 N Dixie Boulevard. While officers were responding to the scene, a white GMC Sierra containing multiple victims arrived at Odessa Regional Medical Center Hospital; a sergeant was already at this location on an unrelated call and confirmed that these people were involved in the shooting at Carriage House.

Those four victims were later identified as three 16-year-olds, including Diaz, as well as 17-year-old Jay Mclarity. Diaz was later pronounced deceased.

At the apartment complex, officers also found another 16-year-old with multiple gun shots. That victim was also run over by the same truck that was used to take the other victims to the hospital, OPD said. Odessa Fire Rescue tended to that victim at the scene and then transported him to Medical Center Hospital. The medical conditions of the four living victims have not been released.

OPD said it believes all involved gathered for an arranged meeting. Video evidence at the scene revealed that all parties engaged in communication with each other before shots were fired. From information released by OPD, it appears that one group of three approached the Sierra on foot and an altercation broke out- leaving the four victims inside the truck injured, along with the 16-year-old who was subsequently shot and run over.

Now, OPD has obtained a warrant for 18-year-old Kannin Shorter. OPD said Shorter should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-8477.

OPD is also searching for the identity of Shorter’s accomplice, who is believed to go by the nickname “K-SO”. “K-SO” had braids or dreadlocks at the time of the shooting.