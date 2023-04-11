MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department said a juvenile suspect has been detained in connection with a shooting Monday evening that left 16-year-old Ethan Nathaniel Aragon Estrada dead.

Around 5:30 p.m. on April 10, when officers were called to Northridge Court Apartments at 3417 N Midland Drive after shots were fired in the area. At the scene, officers found the teen dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to a news release, around 1:00 p.m. on April 11, investigators were called to the 8400 block of Skyline Avenue in Odessa where they detained a teen believed to be the primary suspect in the shooting; his identity has not been released. Officers are currently executing a search warrant related to that homicide.

Witnesses said several law enforcement units are on the scene where a search warrant is being carried out.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.