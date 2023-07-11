ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An 18-year-old from Odessa was arrested last weekend after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and refused to pull over. Darie Chavira has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Evading Arrest With a Vehicle, Evading Arrest on Foot, Giving False Information, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, around 2:00 a.m. on July 9, officers saw the driver of a red Chevrolet Silverado heading westbound in the eastbound lanes of traffic in the 7100 block of E Highway 80. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, but said the driver, later identified as Chavira, refused to pull over. Officers said Chavira continued traveling through the wrong lanes of traffic at a “high rate of speed”.

A brief chase ensued after Chavira, allegedly turned onto County Club Road, ignoring multiple stop signs along the way. The truck eventually came to a stop in a cul-de-sac on Ivy Court, OPD said. That’s when the teen exited the vehicle and ran. After a brief foot chase, Chavira was detained.

Investigators said Chavira initially lied about his name and date of birth and asked officers if it was “wrong” not to stop for the police. During that conversation, officers said Chavira smelled strongly of alcohol and was slurring his words. They asked him to perform a series of field sobriety tests, but the teen reportedly refused.

When Chavira was taken into custody, officers said they found two THC vape pens, which led to additional charges for the teen. He was booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center and later released on a combined $38,000 bond.