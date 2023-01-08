ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The Ector County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a teen in connection with a murder that happened Friday night. 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez has been charged with Capital Murder and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, the shooting happened January 6 in the area of Moss and Cielo Alto. A 14-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Gutierrez was taken into custody early Saturday morning and is being held on a combined $600,000 bond. No other information has been released.