ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested on a warrant Thursday, according to jail records; Jayven Alexander Landerth, 18, has been charged with Capital Murder Robbery.

An Odessa Police Department blotter listed Landerth as a victim of an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon from an incident reported on June 29. According to those records, that incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on June 29 in the 4300 block of Dixie Boulevard, which is the same time, date, and location, in which a shooting occurred at Carriage House Apartments.

That shooting left 16-year-old Gonzolo Antonio Diaz Jr. dead and four other teens injured. Investigators said Diaz and three other teens in a truck met another group in the parking lot of the apartment complex to “conduct an unlawful firearm transaction”.

Surveillance video showed three people approach the truck before the shots rang out. According to previous reports, one of the teens who approached the truck was also shot and subsequently run over as the truck sped away and headed for the hospital.

Earlier this week, OPD announced that one suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kannin Shorter, is wanted on a warrant in connection with the shooting and has been charged with Capital Murder. He remained at large as of Friday morning. On Wednesday, investigators also arrested a 16-year-old known only as “K-SO”. He was also charged with one count of Capital Murder.

OPD has not yet provided information about the basic facts leading to Landerth’s arrest for Capital Murder. We are working to gather that information and will update as more information becomes available.