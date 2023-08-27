ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after teens allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint this weekend.

According to Sheriff Mike Griffis, around 7:30 p.m. on August 26, deputies were called to Lowes Marketplace at 7528 W University after a woman was robbed by two teens. Investigators learned that a civilian tried to intervene and stop the robbery and the teens pulled out handguns and made off with the victim’s purse.

About 10 minutes later, troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety found the suspect vehicle occupied by two juvenile witness and one of the suspects believed to be involved in the robbery. A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and investigators learned the identity of the second suspect. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the second suspect, identified as another 17-year-old. Griffis said the names of the suspects will be released once the second teen is in custody.

The investigation is on-going.