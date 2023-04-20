ANDREWS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teen is in custody in New Mexico after investigators said he allegedly stabbed three people in Andrews late last month. 18-year-old Ryan Leeroy Rivera has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Tampering with Evidence.

According to the Andrews County Sheriff’s Office, on March 26, deputies were called to investigate a disturbance at a party in the 2200 block of SE 5501. At the scene, investigators learned three boys had been taken to an area hospital with stab wounds, one teen required treatment in intensive care. Witnesses reportedly told deputies that a suspect pulled out a knife during an argument and stabbed three three victims before leaving the scene.

During a subsequent investigation deputies learned of three possible suspects out of Eunice and Hobbs, New Mexico. On April 19, law enforcement agencies in Hobbs arrested Rivera on a warrant. He remained in custody in Hobbs as of Thursday afternoon, awaiting extradition to Texas. A mugshot for Rivera was not immediately available.