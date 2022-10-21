ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odesa teen is behind bars after police said he allegedly broke into his girlfriend’s home and assaulted her. Caleb Washington, 17, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation, a 2nd degree felony.

According to an affidavit, on October 17, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 3000 block of Mayer Drive after someone called 911 to report a disturbance. At the scene, investigators met with a 16-year-old girl with a swollen and bleeding lip. The teen told officers that she was dating Washington and that he had opened a bedroom window to her home climbed inside; she said when she saw Washington in her home, a verbal argument ensued. That verbal argument turned physical, the victim said, when Washington got angry and “head-butted” her in the mouth.

Washington reportedly denied the assault and said “nothing happened” when questioned about why he was on the property. The Permian High School student was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.