MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home after a breakup. Timothy Biersdorfer, 17, has been charged with Burglary and Criminal Mischief.

According to an affidavit, on October 5, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home after a girl and her father called 911 and said that Biersdorfer had broken in. At the scene, investigators met with the teen who said she had broken up with Biersdorfer and that he was angry about the breakup. The teen said she was in the bathroom when she heard a loud noise; when she opened the bathroom door, she saw Biersdorfer in the doorway. The girl said Biersdorfer had threatened her life before and she felt like she was in danger knowing that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her home.

Investigators said Biersdorfer entered the home through an open window and destroyed the victim’s iPhone before leaving the home. Officers said they spoke with Biersdorfer by phone, and he agreed to meet them at a restaurant where he was then taken into custody. He remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Monday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $50,500 bond.