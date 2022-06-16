MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after police said he was caught with a stolen gun that went missing during a series of car burglaries in May. Izek Zarate, 17, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm.

According to an arrest affidavit, on May 17, a man called 911 to report that his vehicle had been burglarized. He said the burglar stole a drone, a radar detector, and a firearm. According to the victim, the suspects involved were teens or young adults between the ages of 17 and 20. Surveillance video showed the suspects were wearing masks and hoodies and left the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

Investigators found that those same young suspects were wanted in connection with at least five other burglaries.

Then on May 24, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a complaint about two suspects at the Clusters Apartments who were reportedly walking through the parking lot looking for unlocked vehicles. When police arrived on the scene, the suspects took off running. One suspect, later identified as Zarate, was eventually caught. According to police, as Zarate was running, he ditched his backpack and, in that backpack, investigators found a stolen handgun. Police said the firearm was one that had been taken during those earlier burglaries.

Zarate was taken to the police department for an interview where he reportedly admitted to his involvement in the series of burglaries, but denied he was the one who had stolen the gun. According to Zarate, the only thing he stole was a set of Apple AirPods, which he later sold, and $20.00. He did, however, admit that he got the gun from one of the other suspects and that he posed for pictures with the stolen firearm. A search of Zarate’s phone revealed pictures of several other stolen guns.

Zarate said he did not know the names of any of the other suspects involved and stated they started breaking into cars after a night of smoking weed. He said the other people he was with asked him if he wanted to go “car hopping”.

Zarate was later released while MPD continued to investigate, then, on June 6, detectives request an arrest warrant. The teen was arrested earlier this week and was taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.