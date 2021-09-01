Teen arrested, charged with shooting at officers

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with an officer involved shooting.

The teen has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

Around 10:20 p.m. on August 30, OPD responded to the area of 3rd and County Road West to assist deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office with a robbery that turned into a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspects fired at officers and struck an OPD unit. No one was hurt in the shooting.

According to OPD, a second suspect is still at large. The investigation is on-going.