Teen arrested, charged with shooting at officers

News

by: Erica Miller

Posted: / Updated:
opd odessa police_-4648138834654902534

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Odessa Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with an officer involved shooting. 

The teen has been charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant, a first-degree felony.

Around 10:20 p.m. on August 30, OPD responded to the area of 3rd and County Road West to assist deputies with the Ector County Sheriff’s Office with a robbery that turned into a pursuit. 

During the pursuit, the suspects fired at officers and struck an OPD unit. No one was hurt in the shooting. 

According to OPD, a second suspect is still at large. The investigation is on-going. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

September 09 2021 07:00 pm