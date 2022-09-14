ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 19-year-old from Odessa, who was arrested in August after he was caught breaking into a vehicle, has since been arrested in connection with two additional burglaries- and he’s admitted to many more. Braeden Michael Freeman is now facing at least three counts of Burglary.

Freeman was first arrested on August 8 after someone called 911 and reported that a young man was “prowling” around trying to open vehicles. Freeman, who matched the description given to the dispatcher, was found in the area of Lamont and Independence- he reportedly had multiple stolen items sticking out of the pockets of his hoodie.

When questioned, Freeman admitted to breaking into a maroon Chevrolet Camaro and stealing some technology from inside- including an in-car LiDAR system. He was also caught on camera trying to break into a second car in the area.

Freeman was later released on a $1,500 bond.

He was arrested again on August 19 and again on September 12 after investigators connected him to two other car burglaries that were reported in July.

According to an affidavit, on July 23, a woman reported that an unknown suspect opened the door of her unlocked vehicle that was parked at her home on Constitution Avenue and stole a wallet containing various credit cards as well as her personal identification. The suspect was caught on camera and Freeman was positively identified as the suspect following his August arrest.

Also on July 23, a man living on Boise Drive said that someone had broken into his truck overnight and had stolen nearly $10,000 in cash that had been left in the center console. That victim also had security video which showed that the suspect, later identified as Freeman, tried to burglarize cars at two other homes in the area before he ran away.

Following Freeman’s arrest on August 19, he agreed to an interview with investigators. During the interview he allegedly admitted to burglarizing about 20 vehicles but could not remember the dates or locations of the burglaries because he was “too intoxicated” at the time. He said he normally walks around random parts of the city and checks for unlocked cars- he said he breaks into vehicles to look for cash so he can get money to buy more “fentanyl laced pills”.

Following his arrest earlier this week, Freeman was released on a $3,000 bond.