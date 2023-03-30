MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland teen was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly confessed to stealing dozens of Apple products from his place of employment. Alejandro Puente-Flores, 17, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony.

According to a Midland Police Department report, on March 28, a detective was called to investigate an internal theft at Best Buy on Loop 250. A manager told investigators that an employee, identified as Puente-Flores, admitted to making fraudulent returns and stealing at least seven iPads, 10 Apple Watches, six sets of AirPods, and a MacBook computer.

The teen reportedly told his employer that when customers would buy an item, he would reprint the sales receipt and initiate a return. He said he placed the returned funds onto a gift card that he kept for himself to make other purchases. He also allegedly confessed to stealing the Apple products by hiding items under his clothes while in a “blind spot” from the security cameras.

In all, the teen has been accused of stealing more than $12,000 worth of electronics. In an interview with police, Puente-Flores reportedly admitted to re-selling the stolen goods to his friends for a “fraction” of the retail price.

Investigators searched the teen’s vehicle and home where they recovered two sets of AirPods, two Apple Watches, and a MacBook computer. Puente-Flores was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he was later released on an unknown bond.