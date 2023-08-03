MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An affidavit has revealed a few new details about an investigation into a shooting that occurred in Midland on Wednesday.

According to the Midland Police Department, around 3:50 p.m. on August 2, officers were called to the 100 block of E Francis Avenue to investigate after shots were fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim with wounds to his chest and arm. The victim, who has not been publicly identified, was reportedly “uncooperative” with investigators and later became unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

During the investigation, officers found Jason Ybarra Jr., 19, hiding in the backseat of a vehicle parked on the property. Investigators said Ybarra, the victim’s brother, was also “uncooperative” and denied any involvement in the shooting. He claimed he was hiding because he is on parole and was scared of the officers. Ybarra reportedly had blood on his pants and shoes and told investigators he tried to render aid after the shooting but stopped helping when police arrived in order to hide.

A witness told investigators that she heard Ybarra and the victim arguing loudly inside their home prior to the shooting. She said the argument moved outside and escalated when the two began to physically fight one another. A short time later, the woman said she heard a loud “pop” and saw the victim grab his chest, and said Ybarra was no longer on the scene. When asked if it was possible that someone else pulled the trigger, or if the shots were fired in self-defense, the woman said “no”, and then mentioned that she was “tired” of her family members harming each other.

Another witness told investigators she heard the shot and looked outside to see Ybarra running from the scene.

Again, Ybarra reportedly refused to help investigators and was subsequently arrested on one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He remained in Midland County Detention Center as of Thursday afternoon on a $500,000 bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.