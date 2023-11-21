ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is facing multiple charges after investigators said he raped and sodomized a seven-year-old girl. Kevin Mendoza, 17, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, a first-degree felony.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on November 13, the little girl made an outcry against Mendoza. During a forensic interview, she detailed an assault in which she accused Mendoza of forcing her to perform oral sex; the child also said Mendoza sodomized her even after she begged him to stop.

Mendoza was arrested on November 17 and has since been released from the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on a combined $450,000 bond.