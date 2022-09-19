MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A teen is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly broke into a home, stole some car keys, then made off with a vehicle. Jhovany Vargas, 17, of El Paso, has been charged with Burglary and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

According to court documents, on September 14, a woman called 911 to report that an unknown suspect had broken into her home and stolen her car keys. The victim stated her red Chevrolet Camaro had also gone missing.

The car was soon located a short distance away, abandoned. Investigators said the suspected thief also left behind a pair of latex gloves and a cell phone.

While investigating, the victims’ mother, who also lives in the area, called to report than a man on a bicycle tried breaking into her home as well. She said the suspect left the scene when she confronted him.

A short time later, investigators stopped a suspect on a bike and detained him for questioning. Deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office asked the suspect, identified as Vargas, for his phone number- he gave that number to investigators and when they dialed it, the phone that had been left behind in the stolen vehicle rang. Investigators also found additional latex gloves in the teen’s pocket.

Vargas was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon on a combined $17,500 bond.