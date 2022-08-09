ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested last weekend after police said he broke into multiple cars. Brandon Freeman, 19, has been charged with Burglary.

According to court records, around 3:30 a.m. on August 8, Odessa officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Congress after someone called 911 and reported that a young man was “prowling” around trying to open vehicles. Freeman, who matched the description given to the dispatcher, was found in the area of Lamont and Independence- he reportedly had multiple stolen items sticking out of the pockets of his hoodie.

When questioned, Freeman admitted to breaking into a maroon Chevrolet Camaro and stealing some technology from inside- including an in-car LiDAR system. He was also caught on camera trying to break into a second car in the area.

Freeman was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $1,500 bond.