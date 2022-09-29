ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary.

According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September 7, victims reported to the Odessa Police Department that their vehicles had been burglarized. In one case, the victim reported a firearm had been stolen from the center console of the vehicle. Investigators said two suspects wearing masks and hoodies were caught on camera checking vehicles for unlocked doors- one suspect would serve as a lookout while the other rummaged through, and stole, from the unlocked vehicles.

In all four cases, OPD matched fingerprints lifted from the burglarized vehicles and matched those prints to Grant- a reportedly “known associate of other repeat offenders” known for burglarizing cars and trucks throughout Odessa.

On September 17, investigators visited Grant’s home in the 1100 block of Laredo to execute a search warrant. Grant was handcuffed and placed on the couch while officers completed their paperwork; it was then that Grant reportedly escaped from custody. He ran eastbound while still in handcuffs and was able to elude officers trying to find him.

Early that next morning, investigators executed another search warrant, this time on Grant’s vehicle, where they found money covered in blue powder. Investigators said that blue powder came from fentanyl laced pills known as M30s.

Grant was taken into custody on September 27. He remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon on a $35,000 bond.