ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this week after an incident at a local hospital. 19-year-old Makayla Garcia has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, a third-degree felony.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, on February 13, officers were called to Odessa Regional Medical Center after a patient allegedly assaulted a nurse. At the scene, officers found a nurse with multiple injuries, including scratches and bruising on her arm and a red and swollen eye.

The victim told investigators that a patient, identified as Garcia, consented to an injection and lashed out when the nurse approached with the syringe. The nurse said that Garcia punched her multiple times in the chest and face and then pushed her against a wall. Investigators said it took multiple nurses and security officers to subdue the patient until help arrived.

Garcia was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon on an unknown bond.