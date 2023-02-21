ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and her elderly grandmother. Ervey Luna, 18, has been charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury, Interfering with an Emergency Call, and Injury to an Elderly Person.

According to an affidavit, on February 3, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home on Zeneta to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with a 17-year-old girl who said she’d been arguing with her boyfriend, identified as Luna, and that things escalated when he bit her on the forehead.

Investigators then spoke with the teen’s 70-year-old grandmother who said she tried to call 911 when an argument between the pair broke out, stating she was tired of the teens fighting every morning. The woman said when she tried to make the call, Luna took the phone away from her. The victim said Luna then threw a coffee table at her which hit her in the back and caused her to fall, causing injury to her hand. The elderly woman said she was afraid things would escalate further based off of previously unreported incidents of assault allegedly perpetrated by Luna.

Because Luna was no longer on the scene, officers requested a warrant for his arrest, and he was taken into custody on February 15. Luna remained in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center as of Tuesday afternoon; his bond has been set at a combined $17.500.