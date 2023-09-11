ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested last week after investigators said he and two others allegedly car jacked a woman at gunpoint. Sam Carter III, 17, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Robbery and one count of Evading Arrest With a Vehicle. He’s also facing a parole violation from the Texas Juvenile Justice Department.

According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, on September 6, deputies were called to the area of Fitch Avenue and Patterson Avenue to investigate two reports, one involving an attempted carjacking, the other a successful one. In the first case, deputies met with a man who said he was driving his Kia Soul on Fitch Avenue when three men approached. He said one man displayed a firearm and demanded his keys; when the victim refused to comply, the trio reportedly left the area.

In the second case, a woman told investigators that she was approached by two men on Patterson Avenue. As in the first case, the woman said a man displayed a firearm and demanded she exit her vehicle, a Chrysler Sebring. The woman complied and said the men left the area heading westbound on E Murphy Street.

Later, deputies found the Chrysler at Maple Avenue and E University and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as Carter, refused to pull over and a chase ensued. Carter later stopped the vehicle on 13th Street and Texas and left the scene on foot but was soon apprehended. Investigators said he admitted to stealing the vehicle and was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $325,000.

The investigation is ongoing.