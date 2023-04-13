(KMID/KPEJ) – A new battery technology is transforming the way devices are powered. Recently, Amprius revealed what it’s describing as the longest running lithium-ion battery in the world.

The company has come up with a solution that allows for doubling the current endurance or longevity of batteries that are out today. Amprius says it’s a historic breakthrough when it comes to electrifying the future.

This new one-of-a-kind technology is important for a couple of reasons:

More electric vehicles, planes, drones, and devices powered by batteries demand longer lasting power alternatives.

Next generation battery technology will transform how far we can drive, how long we can fly, and how we use our devices.

What sets these batteries apart is their ability to tailor to the needs of different devices.

COO of Amprius, Jon Bornstein explained, “we can customize our battery when it comes to the energy versus power needed and also the size of our battery. We’re able to make it work for the customer as opposed to one size fits all.”

Since 2018 Amprius’ biggest customers have included the U.S. Army, Airbus and BAE Systems.

In the near future they plan to focus on putting these batteries into everyday devices such as planes, cars and phones.