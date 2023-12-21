MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Local businesses, foundations, and churches gathered to honor Midland teachers with supplies and prizes to help them in the classroom.

At the Bush Convention Center, the second annual Teacher Winter Wishes event, hosted by Diamondback Energy, had more than 100 volunteers lend a hand in serving the community’s hard-working educators.

Teachers were invited on Tuesday and Wednesday to the Convention Center to choose from a variety of supplies and prizes for their classrooms. Some of the larger prizes were raffled off at the end of each day’s events, with winners getting those big gets at the end of the week.

“Teachers are some of the most important people we have in the community,” said Diamondback Energy Corporate Affairs Representative Erin Bailey. ” They’re molding the minds of our youth and they are preparing our future leaders to work in Midland, so we wanna show them that we support them, we’re here for them, and if that’s what we can show with some free supplies, as little as it may be, we know that it makes a big difference in their classroom.”