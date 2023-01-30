ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen as our teachers of the month, typically one is surprised in person. This month, out of our drawing, two were from the same school, so the Teacher Surprise Squad showed up to congratulate them both.

We surprised Angela Love-Jackson and Jennifer Cronick from Permian High School.

“It’s just nice to know that you hopefully are making a difference. And I just don’t want my living to be in vain. That’s why we do what we do,” said Love-Jackson.

“I love it. I mean, I, to be honest, unexpected. I love it. It’s awesome,” said Cronick.

You just heard from our two winners this month. They were each given 250 dollars from Pioneer and a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

11th grade U.S. History Teacher, Angela Love-Jackson has been teaching for 28 years, 25 of those at Permian… where she also happens to be an alumni.

“My favorite thing about my students is they allow me to be me. Not that they have a choice, but they accept me for being who I am and I try to accept them. I actually learn from my students. Even after teaching 28 years, I can honestly say I have never taught one year at the exact site I grow and develop because of the students I have,” said Love-Jackson.

She said it was a close friend who nominated her that she cant thank enough.

“Also because of the fact that somebody would think so kindly of me. You want to live a life to where your goal is not to be recognized, but you want to live a life that is recognizable, which is tough,” said Love-Jackson. “Thank you. You just don’t know what it means sometimes that what people are going through. I try to be that person that I don’t look like what I’m going through because I know of where I have come from. And Jannis knows my beliefs and I have no problem saying I know I am where I am because of the grace and mercy of god. But even then it’s so nice when somebody can see, despite the challenges and even with your triumphs, that sometimes you just need a little bump.”

Jennifer Cronick teaches 9-12th grade Robotics, Computer Science, and Web Tech.

“What I enjoy about what I teach is that it’s very much hands on. It is very much a you will walk out of here if you have passed knowing what you’re doing. So it’s something that will actually be applicable to their real world,” said Cronick.

She says when students come to her early on in their high school career, its amazing to watch them grow throughout the years.

“So I actually have a set that are year for kids of mine. I’ve had them since their freshman year and watching them develop over there over the years from awkward, gangly little freshmen to the young men that are about to walk here in a few months is nothing short of awesome. My kids are always my kids but those three will always hold a special place in my heart,” said Cronick.

Another one of our winners is Sarah Lopez. She teaches first grade at Coahoma Elementary, a big shoutout to her!

Our other winner was Rebecca Plymell, she teaches Pre-K at Milam Elementary in Odessa.

Thank you so much to all of this months winners, you truly don’t know the impact you have on our community.

If you have a teacher you want to nominate, head to this link. This contest runs through May!