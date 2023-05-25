ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) – The end of the year is the perfect time to recognize some of our hard-working teachers.

Every month, four teachers are chosen to be honored. We surprise one of them in person with a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes, flowers from Market Street, and $250 sponsored by Pioneer.

Check out this month’s winner… Shavedria Ray.

Ms. Ray teaches 2nd grade at Milam Elementary School in Odessa.

She was nominated by one of her student’s parents actually.

“I’m really appreciative, it makes me feel special, It helps me to know that I am making an impact in students lives so thats awesome,” said Ms. Ray.

That parent told ABC BIG 2 that Ms. Ray goes out of her way to attend many of her student’s out-of-school activities on weekends, letting the students know she has their back.

She says that the family who nominated her, along with many of her student’s parents have been great supporters of her as a teacher.

“That family has been really great to me all year, so I really appreciate their support this entire year,” said Ms. Ray.

She says her teaching journey has been interesting, to say the least.

“It’s been a little up and down, started the COVID year so that was a little chaotic, and then as we transitioned out of that covid year there were a lot of changes, but I really feel like I’ve hit my stride this year and I’ve had a really good time,” said Ms. Ray.

But her favorite part of teaching is quality time with her kiddos.

“Their personalities, they’re just really fun. They’re funny, they tell me good jokes, they tell me great stories, so getting to spend that time where we just get to talk and hang out is my favorite part,” said Ms. Ray.

Tammy Quinones

Luann Shipman

We do have four winners in total, all of which get 250-dollar gift cards to their classrooms.

This is one of our winners also this month, Tammy Quinones from Crockett Middle School in Pecos. She teaches some lovely 7th graders.

Another one of our winners is Luann Shipman, who teaches 11th graders at Stanton High School! Another an amazing teacher in our community!