ODESSA, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month we choose four teachers for our Teacher of the Month award. They are nominated by you all at home!

All four get $250 from Pioneer Natural Resources and one is surprised in person.

This month we chose Tiffany Tobar from Burleson Elementary.

Tiffany Tobar teaches 3rd grade at Burleson Elementary. This is her 9th year as a teacher.

“My favorite thing about my students is the light up when you talk about different things,” said Tobar.

The principal at Burleson, Rosa Cruz says having Tiffany Tobar as a teacher is a wonderful addition to the school.

“Ms. Tobar is a fantastic teacher. She engages her students every day. You see them moving and doing. And so they are learning a lot. And she’s just an amazing teacher. She’s very well loved by every student. As you can see, they’re all hugging her. So she is amazing and I’m glad that she’s here at Burleson Elementary,” said Cruz.

One thing Mrs. Cruz says she appreciates about Ms. Tobar is the student growth she sees in that classroom.

“The students are always learning every day. They’re all growing. So that’s what we want to see. We want to see growth and accomplishments. So they’re meeting their goals and just enjoy having her on our staff,” said Cruz.

Our three other winners all received $250 towards their classrooms…. One of those is Stephanie Gonzalez. She teaches 3rd grade RLA and Social Studies at Crane Elementary.



And another winner is Allison Smith! She teaches multiple grade levels of Art at Greenwood High School.

Another one of our winners is Leesha Seidel she teaches 6th grade Science at Carver Center Gifted School. A big shout out to her as well!