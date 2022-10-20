MIDLAND, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — Each month four teachers are chosen for our teacher of the month award and nominated by you all at home.

One of those teachers is surprised in person. This month we chose Mr. Cole Rogers from Bunche Elementary School in Midland.

“I’m a little surprised. I wasn’t expecting it. We were just walking down the hallway and ran into you guys,” said Rogers.

Cole Rogers has been teaching for around 4 years now. He says he loves teaching his 3rd graders at Bunche.

“It’s been fun. I came from working in a church, working as a children’s pastor, and I really like working with kids. And so making the transition from working with kids one day a week to five days a week, it’s been challenging, but it’s been a lot of fun. It’s been very rewarding,” said Rogers.

They definitely love having him as their teacher too.

All four of our winners are given $250 dollar gift cards sponsored by Pioneer. Our in-person winner is also given a cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

“I’ll spend it on something for the kids. We like to reward the ones that are working hard, not just getting all the questions right but working hard. So probably some more incentives for them, something and just giving it back to them for all their hard work,” said Rogers.

He says working with these kids has been nothing short of wonderful.

“It’s a good age because they’re not too old where you have to deal with a lot of extra just teenage type problems that, you know, they’re still young, they like to play, they learn by playing. And so that’s always fun because you just get to play with them, you get to teach them. And they’re just little sponges really. They just soak everything up,” said Rogers.

A memory he says he will always have with his students is last year working with robotics.

“We got to start playing with robotics, which is kind of for third grade might be a little advanced, but the kids took to it and they were able to build robots. And we made courses around our classroom and made little courses to make the robots go around on the courses. And it was just a lot of fun watching them do trial and error and really work hard to get it all done. So that was a really good moment,” said Rogers.

Our other three winners are all given 250 dollar giftcards for their classrooms.

Another one of our winners is Chelsea aguilar. She teaches kindergarden at crane elementary.

Another one of our winners is nicole torres. She teaches kindergarden at wink elementary!

Our last winner of this month is maria carillo, she teaches 3rd grade at barbara jordan elementary.

A huge congrats to all of this months winners!