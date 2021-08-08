Tax-free weekend in the Basin

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar estimated that shoppers will save more than a hundred million dollars in state and local taxes during tax-free weekend.

The busiest weekend for shoppers aside from Black Friday, the tax-free weekend brought out a large crowd of Texans looking to score some deals.

We spoke with the General Manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan says that this was a successful weekend for stores throughout the mall.

“Traffic has been incredible for tax-free weekend..we were excited last weekend we went ahead and started the back-to-school stuff but with the tax-free weekend man it’s just been incredible,” says Morgan.

From August 6th to August 8th, Texans preparing to send their kids back to school were able to get deals on things like shoes, clothing, backpacks, and anything that falls under a hundred dollars that’s on the tax-exempt list of items.