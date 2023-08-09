PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ) – The new school year brings the need for more supplies, luckily this weekend is Tax Free Weekend across the state of Texas.

Texas residents will be able to get any school supplies needed, under $100, completely tax free. Though stores across the state expect to be extremely busy.

“Actually, it makes it fun cause it makes our day; our weekend go by quick cause it’s packed and it’s a lot of customers coming in trying to get the deals. We also have hot deals that you can get tax free. It’s a fun event for us, it’s almost like a Black Friday to us,” Richard Galan said, Store Director of Academy Sports & Outdoor.

The sales tax holiday runs from Friday, August 11th to Sunday, August 13th. Some of the items included are bookbags, backpacks, lunchboxes, binders, rulers, scissors, glue sticks, crayons, paper, notebooks, pens, and pencils. For a full list of included items, you can go to the Texas Comptroller’s website.