ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Today is Friday the 13th and that’s usually a day seen by most as unlucky, but for tattoo shops, they’re seeing the opposite.

The line outside Evil Ink Tattoo Shop in Odessa, went out of the shop and around the building and people began lining up for tattoos and piercings, since 11 in the morning.

Some of the customers from spoke about Friday the 13th, and why they said standing in line, in the sun, all day to get a tattoo or piercing, is totally worth it.

“I love tattoos, I want to get a lot of tattoos, I feel like it’s art, art on your body,” said Evil Ink customer Melissa Santoyo as she exited the shop.

Her friend, Adriana Lopez, also left with a new tattoo and said why not fully experience Friday the 13th by getting a tattoo, “I feel like pain is temporary, and swag is forever.”

Friday the 13th is notoriously known for being a day of bad luck, but for tattoo shops, it’s a day to celebrate.

Shops like Evil Ink in Odessa, get excited for every Friday the 13th as they provide major discounts to the community, which Evil Ink owner, Henry Carrasco said makes for a busy day.

“Come on bring it on, Friday the 13th, we’ll be out here all day,” said Carrasco.

People from all over Odessa made their way to the shop not only for the discounts but because they said Friday the 13th has now provided them with a great tradition.

“We came out today because Friday the 13th is awesome and in the tattoo industry it’s what you do, so we came out to, yeah it’s cheaper, it’s just fun, celebratory and us girls are all friends and we came to celebrate,” said Evil Ink customer, Bianca Burdette.

Some customers said getting a tattoo on any other day just isn’t as fun as a Friday the 13th.

Santoyo said, “I mean I can get tattoos any day, but it just makes it funner, like having a day, and like why not?”

Tattoo and piercing lovers said this day is and always will be a popular day for them.

Santoyo and Lopez screamed, “Happy Friday the 13th!!!!”