MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Keep Midland Beautiful is hosting its “Incredible, Edible Aquafiers” event this Friday, February 11th at Centennial Park from 10 to 11 am.

The educational event will allow kids of all ages and parents, to learn more about the process in which water flows, the water table, and the layers that water can go through by creating edible aquifers.

According to Keep Midland Beautiful, pumping causes a decline in our water table, and this event will give many kids and parents the opportunity to learn about pollution and more with a tasty DIY aquifer that you can take home.

For more details about the event, click here.