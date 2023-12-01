MIDLAND/ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Stark differences between Midland and Odessa’s ongoing downtown revitalization efforts have one Midlander speaking out this week. Kevin Dawson runs the Maybe in Midland-Odessa Facebook page, dedicated to highlighting new business development coming to the area- he has his finger on the pulse of some exciting endeavors in both cities, but says Odessa seems to be moving “backwards”, as opposed to Midland, which appears to be doing all it can to secure an exciting, and prosperous future.

“So, the Tale of Two Cities, you know the Charles Dickens novel really talks about London and Paris and Midland-Odessa, while we’re not London and Paris, we have this unique aspect of being two different cities. Midland has always been kind of white collar, Odessa the blue collar, but we’ve grown together over the years, but recently, as we pivot out of a time where we are trying to survive and we are now in a growth mindset and a growth economy, we’re seeing a shift in the two cities, where Midland is planning for a long term vision, Odessa seems to be going backwards,” Dawson said.

Dawson refers to the area’s history of oil related booms and busts, saying that the economy won’t see such highs and lows in the future in terms of oil production- all seems steady and sure, which makes this the perfect time to look at other ways to invest in things that will drive the local economy.

“You know in the 80’s during a bust, people were just trying to survive. We’re not there now and it’s time to think about growing for the future,” he said. “We get asked all the time, ‘Why does Midland get all these things before Odessa does?’ There are many things that determine that…economic factors, but there are others. When we look at the stability of local leadership, that is a major factor for businesses to decide whether or not they want to come.”

Dawson says he has seen this “Tale of Two Cities” play out over and over when looking at downtown revitalization efforts in Midland and Odessa.

“It’s very interesting to watch, as someone who has lived in West Texas their entire life, to watch leaders in Midland go, ‘We need to plan for the future’, and Odessa, it seems we are going backward and a lot of it is driven by leadership that doesn’t really embrace the idea of cooperating and collaborating with the community…just collaborating with those who are their supporters. It’s hard to see because I want both cities to be successful.”

Dawson said he was involved with several organizations in Odessa in the beginning stages of the downtown revitalization efforts, which brought in exciting new businesses such as the Marriott and Torchy’s Tacos; the original revitalization plans seem to have been abandoned, according to Dawson, and downtown growth has had little movement beyond that in recent years.

“To have seen that original vision for downtown…to see what the Eoff’s did with private funds, bringing in the Marriot to jumpstart the efforts…it is the nicest hotel in 300 miles, and I am still jealous that Odessa got Torchy’s Tacos and not Midland. So, to see the struggles that downtown Odessa has had this year with removing executive directors because of political issues or public quarrels between citizens and city leaders- we’re doing a lot of creating solutions that don’t have problems instead of creating solutions for real change,” Dawson said.

Dawson points to the different projects happening in Midland, such as the Bass Pro Shop development, the preserve and zoo, as well as all the revitalization efforts downtown, such as new hotels and storefronts. He said Odessa is not working to bring in the same kind of development.

“Hotel Tapestry is coming soon and revitalizing what was the original hospital building in downtown…the Hotel Santa Rita project…which will bring in ground level retail…the entertainment district, utilizing Centennial Park and hosting events that draw in four or five thousand people…the restaurants…there is a lot coming soon,” Dawson said. “In Odessa, it’s (Odessa Arts) hosting events in downtown…to see the work that Odessa College is investing into downtown, the friends who opened Patrick Clay’s- others who are investors who are trying to make downtown be what it once was, but to have these roadblocks that are trying to prohibit things that really don’t make sense in prohibiting or taking away opportunities for development,” he said.

Dawson is talking about recent conversations involving City Council members aimed at possibly prohibiting bars in the downtown area. City Councilman Mark Matt, whose district includes the downtown area, said nothing has moved forward with those discussions, and that the agenda item wasn’t entirely accurate- he said the council is merely considering limiting the number of bars in the downtown area to ensure that growth includes a diverse collective of businesses. He also said the growth downtown hasn’t stalled and that there are big things in store. He also said that the growth is all about maintaining tax rates and controlling City spending.

“One of the stark differences between Midland and Odessa is the tax rate. They issue a lot of debt in the City of Midland- one thing we did as a city council was promise that we weren’t going to raise the debt level for our citizens without taking a vote, and we are very proud of that,” Matta said.

So, in planning for the future, where do we start?

Dawson was very clear- it all starts with a healthy heart.

“It starts with the heart of the city, that’s downtown…just like with people, if we don’t maintain the heart, the body breaks down. The heart of the city has to be healthy,” Dawson said.

Recently, the City of Odessa repealed its Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone, also known as TIRZ- it adds additional taxes to downtown businesses and those tax dollars are then reinvested back into the area for improvement. Dawson said getting rid of TIRZ will be detrimental to downtown Odessa, whereas, councilman Matta said, it won’t.

“I think it’s going to limit downtown Odessa from being able to utilize the funds that they raise from the TIRZ to create more walk able sidewalks or better signage to do what was envisioned in the downtown Odessa plan to create a festival street where you have the ability to close things off and make them more pedestrian friendly on the weekend and things along those lines,” Dawson said.

“So, we did away with that (TIRZ), but that doesn’t mean we did away with the plans. In stark contrast, we have a lot of plans for downtown,” said Matta. “I am willing, and I want downtown to be revitalized, so I have been working with a director and we have plans going on, we’re going to use the money and infiltrate that to downtown and you’re going to see a transformation coming soon with that. I don’t want to give away too much yet, but you know you’re going to be downtown; you are going to see the difference there…there is a negative connotation that we’re going to abandon that project, and all I can say to them is, be patient, six months to a year you’re going to see some big transformation downtown.”

Dawson said he’d like the city council to be more forthcoming about those plans and keep communicating with the community, so they aren’t left in the dark.

“So what’s the plan? If the City of Odessa was truly invested in revitalizing downtown what is the plan and why are they choosing not to work with people who want to invest downtown, instead picking fights with the golden goose downtown, the Marriott,” Dawson said.

No matter what side you are on- whether you think Odessa’s downtown plans are heading in the right direct, or have gone off track, Dawson said the best thing you can do is get involved and be a part of the change in your community.

“Whether it’s getting involved with Odessa Arts, going to downtown businesses, going down to (support) First Friday… (asking) how can I help make things happen or make suggestions,” Dawson said.

You can also follow the Downtown Odessa, Inc Facebook page to learn more about events and businesses coming to the area.