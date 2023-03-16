(KMID/KPEJ)- There are several things to do, with something with everyone of all ages.

If you are looking to stay in Alpine, things to do include hiking up Hancock Hill, looking at the murals throughout downtown, visit the historic Railroad Station, and take the historic Walking Tour through Alpine. These are in addition to the numerous local shops, city parks, and restaurants to visit.

Hancock Hill is one of the more active things to do in Alpine. With an elevation of 4,489 feet, about 350 feet above Sul Ross State University’s campus, it is quite the climb to get to the peak.

If you still want to be active, but don’t want to climb the hill, there is also the Alpine Historic Walking Tour. This takes you through all the historic sites to see in Alpine. This is only a walking tour though, as some of the roads along the way are one way streets. You can see the map of the tour here.

There is also more than 30 acres of city parks, so you can get out and enjoy the spring weather.

While going on that tour, you will also likely see the large downtown murals spread around. There are almost a dozen of them, dating back to 1940, with some as recent as 2015.

If you are more of the museum kind of person, there is the Museum of the Big Bend. On the northeast corner of SRSU’s campus, it can only be reached through Entrance Four on Harrison Street. Once on campus, simply follow the small brown signs. Admission is only $5 per person. Children 12 and under, members of the museum, SRSU students, faculty, and staff with current ID cards get in for free. You can learn more about the museum here.

If you are willing to travel just outside of Alpine, however, there is also the Wassermann Wranch.

Located just outside town, in the Sunny Glen area, the “Wranch” is a more memorable way to see and interact with animals for the whole family.

Please contact in advance of your visit to ensure they can best accommodate your visit. For more information, please visit their website.

For more information about these locations, or other things to do in Alpine, please take a look at the official VisitAlpine website.