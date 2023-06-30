ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – “I’ve always been passionate about politics and governance.”

Ector County Judge, Dustin Fawcett was elected into office in November of 2022 and hasn’t looked back, saying it’s the most exciting job he’s had.

“I do love this job, it is the most fun job I’ve ever had,” he said with a smile.

His passion is absolutely necessary for a busy schedule, and a busy life, but he says he’s up for the challenge.

“I want folks to stay here. I want it to be the best place in Texas to live, work and raise a family. I think we’re much closer to being there than what we think.”

He said his previous position at MOTRAN, gave him a leg up when it came to taking over as County Judge, after working with those who held the position before and seeing what needed to change.

“Whenever I got to work with them and saw the good a county judge could do, in many aspects, as the highest elected official, in the county, I saw that there’s a lot of impact that I could have on our community.”

At the time, the decision to campaign almost seemed like a necessity.

“I saw that we needed that, we had a vacancy of leadership, in my opinion, prior to me taking over and it was something that I felt passionately that we needed someone better in the seat, and fortunately, the community agreed.”

The community did in fact agree, in quite the overwhelming fashion, with a fifteen-point victory over the incumbent.

“I knew that my skill set and my passion was in perfect alignment for this position.”

His grandfather actually coached football here in the Permian Basin, at Nimitz Middle School and Permian High School, and that’s when Fawcett said he fell in love with Odessa. But, the people and opportunity that Ector County provided, and still does provide, are what he said made him stay.

“I became infatuated with the area, largely because this is one of the few places where the true American dream still remains!” he exclaimed. “If you work hard enough as an Odessa resident or an Ector County resident, you can be somebody and that doesn’t exist elsewhere.”

And in his position as County Judge, he said he will strive to continue to grow the community around him.

“This community was something that I saw we had all the right folks working. We have a great faith based community, we have a great hard working community, but our governance didn’t quite do what it needed to do to bring our community to the next level.”

But he emphasized he couldn’t do it alone, and looks to other officials with the City and County to help get things done, and of course all those in his office.

“I like to mimic what Dr. Woodley, the president of UTPB says, she’s a serial collaborator and I love that term. We’re also not the sole expert in any arena as county government, we have very limited jobs that we need to do and do well, but their are things that we can do outside of that.”

Judge Fawcett sees many cases a day and has several meetings with local officials, but he also has a family and makes it a priority to make time for them.

“Being family oriented and making sure I carve out that time, is the important balance with work, otherwise work would consume me.”

Even though he’s only six months into his first term as County Judge, he said he looks to stay right where he is for quite some time.

“I plan on being in this office for multiple terms, that’s for dang sure,” he laughed. “Because in order to succeed for this community, things take time.”

If at any point you wish to contact County Judge Fawcett, head to this website for ways to do so.