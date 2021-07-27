Take 5 Oil Change to raise funds for Medical Center Health System

Funds raised through stores’ campaign to help Children’s Miracle Network at MCHS

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- From now until September 25, donations made at the register at local Take 5 Oil Change locations will directly help Medical Center Health System. The money raised will fund vital treatments, equipment, charitable care and more for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Pediatric Unit and MCHS.

Take 5 Oil Change is celebrating their second year of miracles for Children’s Miracle Network in the Permian Basin. In 2020, Take 5 Oil Change raised over $15,500 for pediatric patients at

MCHS.

Customers will have the option to donate any amount they wish to give at the register.

Take 5 Oil Change locations participating in the campaign include: