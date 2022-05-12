ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Flecha Azul Tacos & Tequila Festival is just around the corner and the community is invited to join. The event, hosted by West Texas Radio Group and Downtown Odessa Inc. is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th.

The festival will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Grant Avenue from 4th Street to 6th Street with the entrance at the intersection of 5th and Texas. Festival goers are invited to park in the parking garage attached to the Marriot Conference Center.

The crowd will be treated to music performances by The Damn Torpedoes, a tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. And food trucks such as Ed & Toms, Marty G’s Cajun, El Colega, Snow King, Tkilaz’s, El Vaquero Tacos y Montadas and Lalos Tacos will be on hand for some delicious eats. Additionally, the hungry and the brave are invited to participate in a taco and jalapeño eating contest. For those hoping to do a little shopping, vendors from across West Texas will be there as well.

The event is open to all ages, but you must be 21 to drink.

General admission tickets are $30 , and an exclusive VIP ticket is available for $70. VIP patrons will be treated to some tacos, tequila, margaritas and cerveza. Children ages 12 and under are free and tickets can be purchased here.