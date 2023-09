ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Tacos & Tequila Festival in downtown Odessa is back again this year with even more fun! The event is just one of many ways you can celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

The main event features:

Food trucks

Vendors

Cold drinks

Live Selena tribute concert

Kids zone

..and so much more! For more information and tickets, visit wtxevents.com.