ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Officer-involved shootings have increased in recent months across Texas in major cities like Houston. Here locally, an officer-involved shooting took place on February 17th involving an armed suspect and an Odessa Police Department officer. With the recent shootings, police departments around the state and in the Basin have implemented resources and training to help reduce shootings.

We spoke to Corporal Kaaiako Vavao at Odessa Police Department, and he says that being an officer isn’t easy. Law enforcement agencies have many responsibilities, one being that they must protect and serve the community and its citizens at all times. Vavao shared with us that in his time with the Odessa Police Department, he’s been on traumatizing calls that haunt him till this day, and finding a way to decompress from difficult situations can be hard when your job is to protect others.

“When we’re involved in traumatic situations or if we see something traumatic we have a lot of officers here who are peer support pretty much counselors – we lean on each other and we can lean on them especially because they’ve gone through training”, says Vavao.

The Odessa Police Department built a new training facility that provides officers with a virtual simulator to prepare them for instances like officer-involved shootings. Vavao says that this resource is very realistic and has helped several officers in the department with learning how to handle difficult situations.

“We have to take into consideration the safety of everybody around us not just our own lives of course if a weapon is being pointed at us and a threat to our life then we have to take action,” says Vavao.

Mental health is important for everyone including law enforcement officers, Vavao says that when he’s been in traumatic situations he typically takes time off shortly after and returns to the force when he feels like he’s at his best to serve the community.