T.E.A offering grant to Texas families with special education students

(NEXSTAR) – The Supplemental Special Education Services (SSES) grant is available to Texas students with significant disabilities that have been impacted by COVID-19 school closures.

Texas Education Association manages the funds of the grant that are accessible through an on-line account.

Families of students who are eligible can use the on-line accounts to gain access to several resources like textbooks, speech therapy, and other special education materials.

Students that are eligible, can receive up to $1,500 dollars to assist them with their educational progress.

To qualify for the grant, the student must be enrolled in a Texas public school as of the 2019-2020 school year and must be currently enrolled in the 2020-2021 school year.

The application originally closed on June 30th but has been extended to September 30th.

Click here for more information on eligibility and requirements for the SSES grant.