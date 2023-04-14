ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa College Jazz Band will be performing a free concert at the Globe Theater Tuesday, April 18th at 7pm.

Under the direction of Eric Baker, the department chair of Visual and Performing Arts, the band promises a lively and eclectic performance. Featuring an array of jazz styles such as swing, blues, funk, and Latin, the ensemble will showcase their versatility and passion for jazz.

“Swing into Spring!” aims to bring the community together through the power of music. The audience can expect to hear classic jazz standards as well as contemporary hits, arranged in the unique and lively style of the OC Jazz Band.

The doors will open at 6:30pm. While this event is free, seating is limited, so you’ll want to arrive early.

For more information, about the Odessa College Jazz Band and the “Swing into Spring!” concert, please visit the Odessa College website or contact the Odessa College Music Department.