MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Multiple people were taken to the hospital after police say an SUV crashed into a Midland Burger King on Sunday night.

The crash happened at the Burger King on Andrews Highway. Police say the SUV was traveling east on Kansas Street and failed to yield the right of way at the Kansas and Andrews Highway intersection.

Investigators say the SUV then hit a truck entering the intersection and then veered off the roadway and into the fast food restaurant.

Midland police say that two people were in the truck and one employee was in the Burger King. The two people in the truck were taken to Midland Memorial with minor injuries, and the cause of the crash has been listed as failure to yield the right of way because of excessive speed and a wet roadway.

Sgt. Steve Blanco with the Texas Department of Public Safety says this is yet another reminder of why West Texans need to slow down in the rain.

“The speed limit sign you see is the maximum speed under ideal conditions and that is a clear, sunny day. Motorists need to reduce their speed any time those conditions are not ideal, whether that’s wet roads, heavy traffic, snow, sleet. It’s time to slow down and leave more following distance,” said Sgt. Blanco.

Besides being cited for failing to yield the right of way, the SUV’s driver was also cited for having an expired license and registration.