ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested late last month in connection with a home invasion and burglary that left one Odessa man handcuffed to a bed for hours. Russell Vanover, 29, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Failure to Identify, Parole Violation, and Possession. Jose Yanez, 36, has been charged with Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, Parole Violation, and Possession.

Last week, ABC Big 2 News reported on a homeowner who said he was attacked inside his home, tied to his bed, and robbed. Now, an affidavit has shed new light on the situation.

According to that affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on May 22, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Beechwood to investigate. At the scene, officers spoke with the victim who said he’d come home from work around 10:50 the night before and found a kitchen light on; a light he didn’t remember leaving on when he left for work. The victim said he changed clothes and sat down in another room inside his home when two men rushed at him and covered his head with a blanket.

“I just keep seeing the person coming rushing in. It was like someone coming and pulling a prank, you know that’s the first thing going through your mind,” the victim said in an interview with reporter Rachel Hallam.

According to the victim, the two men then dragged him to his bed and tied him up using handcuffs, zip ties, duct tape, and a cargo strap. For hours, the suspects threatened their victim with a taser and knife as they robbed his home. Eventually, the two left with the stolen items as well as the victim’s truck.

The man was able to describe his attackers and described one of them as a man who was dressed like a woman. Detectives assigned to the case said they knew Yanez fit that description and drove by Yanez’s home to check things out. There, the found the victim’s truck parked in the driveway.

Detectives then surveilled the home for several hours and on May 23, both Yanez and Vanover pulled up to the house. Detectives then questioned both suspects.



Left: Russell Vanover Right: Jose Yanez

According to the affidavit, Vanover said Yanez was the aggressor and that all he did was give water to the victim. He said Yanez was the one who stole and later loaded the stolen items into the truck.

Yanez reportedly denied knowing anything about the crime but said Vanover was the one who brought the stolen truck and parked it at his home. During a search of Yanez’s home and vehicle, police found 8.5 grams of methamphetamines, as well as most of the stolen property, including a stolen laptop, television, tools, and kitchen appliances. The victim’s driver’s license and truck keys were found in Yanez’s purse and other personal documents belonging to the victim were found through Yanez’s home.

The two men were arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where they remained behind bars as of Wednesday afternoon. The bond for Yanez has been set at $130, 000; bond for Vanover has been set at $132,000.

Now the victim in this case wants the community to be alert, even at home, so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“Everybody needs to be aware of their surroundings, and something that’s odd when you come back home from being out,” he said.