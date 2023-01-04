ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to OPD, the suspect pictured below is one of two involved. Investigators said at least one of the suspects pointed a gun at a victim in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway and forced the victim to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call Detective Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case number 22-0017184. If your Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.