MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify two women accused of theft.

According to Crime Stoppers, on January 6, the two women pictured below entered Kohls and began to place clothing items into a baby stroller. The women then exited the store without paying and allegedly made off with about $520 worth of stolen goods.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 240108300. If your tip is the first one that leads to an arrest or a solved case, you will earn a cash reward. No caller ID is ever used, and you will remain anonymous. You can also use the mobile app P3 TIPS or visit this website to leave a tip.