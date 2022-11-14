ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after witnesses said he was allegedly street racing in West Odessa and caused a crash that injured multiple people. Joshua Burk, 31, has been charged with Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

According to an arrest warrant, around 12:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a multiple-vehicle crash on FM 1936 near mile marker 324. The investigation showed that Burk was traveling in a red Pontiac GTO at a high rate of speed when he collided with several vehicles parked on the side of the road. Witnesses said Burk was racing when the crash occurred.

Multiple people, who were not identified in the warrant, were seriously injured in the crash.

Burk was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he was later released on a $20,000 bond. Jail records indicate that Burk was also arrested in 2017 and charged with two counts of Speeding and one count of Reckless Driving. It is unclear if he was ever convicted of those charges.