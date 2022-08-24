ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Dallas woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she was caught shoplifting and then lashed out at an employee who tried to stop her. Shateria McQueen, 29, has been charged with Robbery.

According to an affidavit, on August 22, officers were called to United Supermarket in the 2700 block of West County Road to investigate a disturbance involving a shop lifter. At the scene, officers met with an employee who stated that he saw a woman, later identified as McQueen, putting about $60 worth of merchandise in her purse. She then headed toward the door without paying. That is when the employee approached her.

The employee stated that when he confronted McQueen, she became angry and said she was going to spray him in the face with a can of air-freshener, one of the items she was suspected of stealing. The employee then grabbed the can from her hands and McQueen began hitting the employee with her purse. She then punched the employee in the jaw before the employee regained control and escorted her to the theft prevention office.

McQueen was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where she remained as of Wednesday afternoon. Her bond has been set at $30,000.