ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.

According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to HEB on W University Boulevard to investigate a shoplifter after store employees called 911 and said they had detained a suspect. At the scene, officers reviewed security video and said Williams reportedly tried to leave the store with more than $400 worth of meat and beer products without paying. Investigators then learned that WIlliams had been convicted of theft out of Ector County twice, once in 2019, and again in 2021- this led to increased charges for the current shoplifting incident.

While placing Williams in custody, officers also said they found a baggie of marijuana and two baggies containing 1.20 grams of methamphetamine in his pockets. He was arrested and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Friday afternoon. His bond has been set at a combined $20,500.