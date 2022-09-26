ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A suspected kidnapper and serial rapist was indicted by an Ector County Grand Jury last week.

According to that indictment, Javier Arias, 38, has been accused of kidnapping a woman in April and two other women in July. All three women said Arias took them to deserted roads and tried to sexually assault them. One victim also accused Arias of raping her before she got away.

Arias has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Kidnapping Involving Sexual Abuse, one count of Aggravated Sexual Assault, and two counts of Attempt to Commit Aggravated Sexual Assault. Arias remained behind bars as of Monday afternoon on a combined $6,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 10.